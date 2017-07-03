New Jersey has decided that as much as they don’t want Sen. Bob Menendez re-elected even less would they like Gov. Chris Christie to replace him, according to a new poll.

A Quinnipiac University survey found only 3 percent of people polled would want Mr. Christie, a Republican, to appoint himself if Mr. Menendez resigns from his seat, or is forced out. The two-term Democrat is currently on trial for corruption. Only 24 percent want Mr. Christie to make the appointment.

Half of voters say Mr. Menendez does not deserve a re-election next year with another 30 percent saying they’re undecided and 20 percent saying he should be re-elected. His approval rating is expectedly low at 31 percent, the lowest since 2008.

Although Mr. Christie is term-limited this year he has also suffered from sinking approval numbers with just 16 percent of voters saying they like the job he’s doing as governor.

The survey was conducted Sept. 7-12 among 1,121 registered New Jersey voters on landline and cell phones with a margin of error of +/- 4 percent.