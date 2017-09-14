Mercer (1-1) at No. 15 Auburn (1-1), Saturday 4 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Line: No line.

Series record: Auburn leads 11-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Auburn is trying to fix an offense that produced 117 yards against Clemson, the lowest total of coach Gus Malzahn’s career as a college head coach or offensive coordinator. FCS Mercer is trying to spoil the Tigers’ homecoming with a huge upset.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn’s offense against Mercer’s defense. The Tigers are still trying to find their rhythm under new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and QB Jarrett Stidham. Mercer is second in the Southern Conference in total defense, allowing 304 yards a game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mercer: Freshman QB Kaelan Riley has passed for 373 yards and five touchdowns (against four interceptions). He has also run for three TDs.

Auburn: The offensive line, which has two new starters, has allowed 14 sacks, tied for the highest total in FBS through two games. Malzahn said their “probably” won’t be a personnel change on the line but the group needs to make significant progress.

FACTS & FIGURES

These two teams first met in 1896 but haven’t played since 1922. Auburn has won all 11 meetings, including nine shutouts. … This is Mercer’s first game against a ranked FBS or Southeastern Conference team in the modern era. The program restarted in 2013. … Aububrn is 71-1-1 against current Southern Conference teams. The Tigers rank eighth nationally in total and passing defense and 13th in scoring defense. … Auburn backup QB Sean White is back after a two-game suspension for undisclosed reasons. RB Kerryon Johnson’s status is uncertain with a right hamstring injury that has kept him out the last six quarters. … Mercer’s Alex Lakes needs 21 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns to break ex-QB John Russ’s program career records of 2,335 yards and 30 TDs.

