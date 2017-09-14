No. 18 Kansas State (2-0) at Vanderbilt (2-0), Saturday 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU).

Line: Kansas State by 3½.

Series record: Vanderbilt leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Kansas State can continue a perfect start and make a case for a higher ranking by beating a Southeastern Conference opponent on the road. Vanderbilt hasn’t been 3-0 to start a season since 2011.

KEY MATCHUP

Vanderbilt QB Kyle Shurmur vs. Kansas State’s defense. Shurmur has not been intercepted yet his season, while the Wildcats led the Big 12 last season with 16 interceptions. Kansas State already has three interceptions this season, and S Kendall Adams returned one for a touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas State: QB Jesse Ertz. The senior opened the season throwing for a career-high 333 yards and tied a school record with four TD passes. He comes in ranked fourth nationally in passing efficiency and yards per completion. But he’s also liable to run as well after he finished with 1,012 yards rushing and 12 TDs last season.

Vanderbilt: RB Ralph Webb. Vanderbilt’s all-time leading rusher is starting his 40th consecutive game, but he has just 103 yards on 37 carries so far this season with two TDs.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kansas State with coach Bill Snyder is 66-8 in September since 1992, but five losses came on road. … Kansas State’s last regular-season win over SEC team was 1982 against Kentucky. … Kansas State scored 55 points in each of first two games. … Ertz threw three TDs of 55 yards or more in opener vs. Central Arkansas. … Kansas State has gone six straight games without being intercepted, longest streak since 2012 for Wildcats. … Kansas State is 45-84-5 against current SEC members. … This first of four straight ranked opponents for Vanderbilt. … Vanderbilt looking for second straight win over ranked team. … Commodores have won five straight at home. … Shurmur set a school record completing 83.3 percent of his passes in win over Alabama A&M.; He leads the SEC in passing efficiency and is fifth nationally. … Shurmur has completed passes to nine different receivers.

