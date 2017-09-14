No. 3 Clemson (2-0, 0-0 ACC) at No. 14 Louisville (2-0, 1-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Line: Clemson by 3.

Series record: Clemson leads 3-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Defending national champion Clemson visits Louisville and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, with the winner taking the first step toward controlling the ACC’s Atlantic Division. The visiting Tigers have controlled the series since Louisville joined the league in 2014, winning all three meetings by a combined 15 points. Louisville aims to avenge last year’s 42-36 loss and join Clemson and Florida State in the ACC title discussion.

KEY MATCHUP

Jackson vs. Clemson’s defense. Jackson again is showing his Heisman form with his arm and feet, creating a dual headache for defenses. He faces a tough challenge against the Tigers, who rank second nationally after holding Auburn to 117 yards and recording 11 sacks in a 14-6 victory. Clemson’s previous experience against Jackson last year could help.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Clemson: DE Austin Bryant. The junior began against Auburn with 3.5 career sacks and finished the contest with four more to tie a school single-game record. Bryant had seven tackles in the game and ranks third on the team with 13. Injury sidelined him from last year’s meeting.

Louisville: Jackson. The junior has totaled 1,010 yards of offense so far and is coming off a five-touchdown, 525-yard effort at North Carolina. Though he’s still working on timing with some throws, Jackson appears more comfortable and polished in the pocket and has shown more patience before running.

FACTS & FIGURES

Clemson won its first visit to Louisville 20-17 in 2015, surviving after a late missed field goal. … The Tigers have won their last 10 road games. … Louisville is 6-1 in home openers under coach Bobby Petrino. … The Cardinals are 0-3 against defending national champions. … RB Malik Williams is coming off a career-best 149-yard rushing game at North Carolina, including a 74-yard run.

