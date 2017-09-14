NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Enhanced security measures will be in place at North Little Rock High School football games after a shooting last week that injured a teenager.

The North Little Rock School District says all bags and purses will be scanned at the high school’s stadium, and more police officers will be present at Friday’s game against Little Rock Parkview. The district is beefing up security in response to last week’s shooting, which occurred in the school’s parking lot after a North Little Rock football game.

A 14-year-old boy was hit by gunfire and taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Police have said the shooting happened after a fight broke out.