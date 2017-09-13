Two Republican lawmakers took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize President Trump for reports that he made a deal with Democrats on children brought to the U.S. illegally.

“@realDonaldTrump Morn news says u made deal w Schumer on DACA/hv ur staff brief me/ I know u undercut JudiCimm effort 4 biparty agreement,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican, tweeted referring to the Obama-era immigration plan, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Fellow Iowan Rep. Steve King was more direct in his criticism in a tweet late Wednesday night.

“@RealDonaldTrump If AP is correct, Trump base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair. No promise is credible,” Mr. King tweeted, linking to an AP tweet reporting that a deal had been made.

Mr. Trump hosted Senate Minority Lead Charles E. Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for dinner at the White House on Wednesday evening to discuss immigration reform and border security. The two Democratic leaders later announced they had come to a deal with Mr. Trump to keep so-called DACA recipients in the U.S., but no funding for a border wall.

The president took to Twitter early Thursday to deny these reports.