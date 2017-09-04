White nationalists are not happy with the news that President Trump could be moving closer to cutting an immigration deal with the same Democrats that have accused the commander-in-chief of empowering white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

Richard Spencer, who celebrated Mr. Trump’s political rise, responded to the reports by posting a survey on Twitter that asked the online universe to weigh in on the question: “If the report on the Schumer-Trump DACA deal is true, is Trump over?”

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi claimed following a meeting at the White House that they had hammered out a deal with Mr. Trump to protect young illegal immigrants, known as “Dreamers,” that did not include a border wall.

Mr. Trump on Thursday clarified his view of the meeting on Twitter, assuring his followers that “no deal was made” on legislation regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals that former President Barack Obama established through executive action in 2012 and the Trump administration plans to unwind.

“Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote,” he said.

But he also questioned the wisdom of deporting the young illegal immigrants who were brought here by their parents and have been protected from deportation by DACA.

“Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!…..” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Spencer countered on Twitter, “yes.”

“We’re being demographically displaced, but at least we got ‘border security,” he said.