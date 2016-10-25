Judicial Watch — which has long tracked White House expenses paid for with taxpayer funds — has released a new update on the total travel expenses for former President Obama on Thursday. The cost now tops $105 million, or $105,662,975.27, to be exact.

“It is troubling to see such massive amounts of money paid out for trips that appear to have minimal value to the public interest,” said Tom Fitton, president of the watchdog group, which bases its ongoing tally on travel records obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests.

Among the specifics:

Mr. Obama’s appearance at a 2016 campaign rally for Hillary Clinton’s campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, cost $150,531 in hotels; $103,527 in air or rail fare; $11,589 in car rentals and $5,829 in assorted “equipment” for a total of $271,468.

The former president’s trip to Los Angeles in October to appear at two fundraisers and an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” cost $127,822 in hotels; $38,715 in travel fares; $24,326 in equipment and $4,992 in car rentals for a total of $195,855.

“The Obama family trip to Martha’s Vineyard in August 2016 cost $2,512,380.88 in hotels; $89,586.82 in rental cars; $53,234.69 in air/rail and $29,068.97 in miscellaneous expenditures for a total of $2,684,271.36,” Judicial Watch also noted.

The watchdog also followed travel costs for President Trump, revealing that so far in office, his expenses have reached $4,082,428. The group said it has already filed additional requests to obtain more records.