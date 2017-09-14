AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Morning News and the Corpus Christi Caller-Times have been honored by the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas for their open government reporting.

The newspapers on Thursday each won the Nancy Monson Spirit of FOI Award during the foundation’s state conference in Austin.

The Dallas Morning News, in the Class AA large market category, was recognized for reports exposing problems with the Texas child welfare system. The Corpus Christi Caller-Times, in Class A, was honored for stories about the death of Naomi Villarreal, who was a victim of domestic violence.

The Nancy Monson Spirit of FOI Award is named for the foundation’s former executive director. The competition is open to newspaper, broadcast and online journalism.