Rep. Trey Gowdy said Thursday that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders should refer criminal allegations to the Department of Justice rather than talk about them with reporters.

“If it’s that clean and clear I’m sure she’s referred it to the Department of Justice,” Mr. Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, said on Fox News. “After all, President Trump handpicked Jeff Sessions to be his attorney general, so if the evidence is as clear as the press secretary says it is, I’m sure that matter is already in Jeff Sessions’ office.”

Mr. Gowdy was referring to Ms. Sanders‘ claim at the White House briefing Wednesday that it was “pretty clean and clear” that former FBI Director James Comey broke the law by leaking internal FBI memos he wrote after various meetings with President Trump. He later leaked the memos through a friend, but said in testimony that they were not classified so he did nothing wrong by sharing them.

When asked if he knew whether the White House had referred the matter to the Department of Justice, Mr. Gowdy said he did not, but warned the White House against making claims of criminal action.

“Alleging criminal violations is very serious, which is why I don’t do it,” he said. “If you have evidence of a crime, instead of sharing it with a gaggle of reporters, share it with the people who can actually do something about it.”

Ms. Sanders did acknowledge in the briefing that it was not “up to [her] to decide” if the actions were illegal, but said she felt the evidence was clear.