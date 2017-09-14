EL PASO, Texas (AP) - The Bracero Program, a World War II-era agreement that allows Mexican immigrants to work in the U.S. as guest workers, is the subject of an upcoming summit.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation and the University of Texas at El Paso are hosting next week the Bracero History Summit aimed at bringing together experts, scholars, and community members to study the project.

Organizers say Bracero History Summit attendees will have a rare opportunity to examine the roots and ongoing influence of the Bracero Program.

The Bracero Program grew out of a series of bi-lateral agreements between Mexico and the United States that allowed millions of Mexican men to come to the U.S. to work on, short-term, agricultural labor contracts.

The two-day El Paso event starting Sept. 22 marks the 75th anniversary of the first braceros admitted into the U.S.