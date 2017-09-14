ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A pay raise for University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel is bumping his salary to more than $800,000 a year.

The school’s Board of Regents voted unanimously Thursday to approve a 3.5 percent raise for Schlissel. The pay hike will give him a base salary of nearly $824,000, up from about $795,000.

Regents approved 3 percent raises for Schlissel each of the past two years.

Schlissel became the school’s 14th president in 2014 after three years as the provost of Brown University.