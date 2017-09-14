EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings will honor a school community as the “Minnesota Football Program of the Year” during their home game against Cincinnati in December.

The Vikings have given out the “In the Game” award in each of the last three seasons. The winner will receive $10,000 and get the Vikings to visit the community in April. A portion of that winning money will be donated to programs that promote community engagement.

Fans at schools that are nominated boost their chances of winning by promoting themselves on social media but using the hashtag InTheGame and including their school.

The game against the Bengals is on Dec. 17.