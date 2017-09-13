Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said Friday that she’s seen a lot of innovative teaching methods on her “Rethinking School” tour.

“Much of our focus in many of the schools we’ve visited this week have been the K-12 schools,” Ms. DeVos said on Fox News. “I think that broadly speaking we need to make sure that students have the opportunities to be exposed to a wide range of ideas and to be able to debate those ideas openly and honestly and that begins already in their K-12 experience.”

Ms. DeVos, a major advocate of school choice, said parent empowerment is necessary to make sure students succeed in the classroom. She said many of the schools she’s spent the past week visiting on her tour give parents, teachers and students more freedom to design learning methods that work best in their communities.

“We’re going to continue to highlight all of the different approaches to school that we’ve seen, or we’re learning from,” she said.

Ms. DeVos will wrap up her tour of West and Midwest schools in Indiana on Friday.