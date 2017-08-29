A conservative group accused the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee of “anti-Catholic bigotry” in a new digital ad Friday, saying Sen. Dianne Feinstein crossed a line by questioning one of President Trump’s court nominees about her faith.

The Judicial Crisis Network said Amy Coney Barrett, a professor at Notre Dame University and Mr. Trump’s pick to fill a seat on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, shouldn’t have had to face questions about whether her Catholic faith shapes her views on abortion or the death penalty, nor on whether judges put their faith above the law.

Carrie Severino, chief counsel of the conservative Judicial Crisis Network, said asking those questions was at odds with the Constitution’s guarantees of religious freedom.

“More than one out of every five Americans is Catholic, and that includes a growing Latino population. A nominee’s faith should have nothing to do with his or her qualifications to be a federal judge. Period,” Ms. Severino said.

The one-minute ad highlights questions and comments from Sen. Richard Durbin, Illinois Democrat, and Ms. Feinstein, during Ms. Barrett’s confirmation hearing last week.

She was asked if she was an “Orthodox Catholic” and told the “dogma” lives loudly within her.

“You are controversial,” Ms. Feinstein said. “You have a long history of believing that your religious beliefs should prevail.”

The new ad said that was “hypocrisy.”

“They attack a woman for her Catholic faith, make it a religious test, while they are afraid to call radical Islam — radical Islam,” the ad says.

The six-figure digital ad campaign will run for 10 days.