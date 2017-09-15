SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Operations at the Burlington International Airport are back to normal after a cut wire to the runway lights caused delays to a number of flights.

The runway light outage lasted about four hours Thursday evening.

Director of Airport Aviation Gene Richards tells WPTZ-TV (http://bit.ly/2vYCLuY) the wires were cut during a construction project.

A number of flights were diverted to other airports or delayed until Friday morning.

Richards said everything was back to normal by 11 a.m. Friday.

___

Information from: WPTZ-TV, http://www.thechamplainchannel.com