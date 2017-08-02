The Justice Department will no longer use a program meant to improve police-community relations to address concerns raised by local departments about officer use of force, instead focusing the initiative on efforts to reduce violent crime.

The DOJ announced the changes Friday to the collaborative reform program run by its Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

Under the collaborative reform process, local law enforcement agencies were able to request assistance from the COPS office in order to make organizational and policy reforms that could improve trust between departments and the communities they serve. During the Obama administration, at least nine departments that engaged in the reform process sought to address use-of-force concerns.

Among them were the North Charleston Police Department in South Carolina, where city officials requested a review after officer Michael Slager was videotaped fatally shooting a black man, Walter Scott, in the back as he ran away from the officer. The St. Louis County Police Department also underwent a review that included use of force issues after its community relationships were strained following the riots that broke out in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014.

The departments that examined use of force issues also concurrently used the program to address other matters like improving hiring practices and reducing racial bias in policing.

Under Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the new goals of the DOJ’s collaborative reform process will include topic areas like responding to mass demonstrations or active-shooter incidents, strategies for reducing gang and drug activity, intelligence sharing with federal agencies, and de-escalation training.

The change means agencies seeking help assessing issues that might contribute to fatal police shootings or other use of force issues will have to look elsewhere, though an official briefed on the changes said the COPS office as a whole is still “open for business on best practices.”

The official said the DOJ will now formally end agreements with seven agencies in program that have already been provided COPS office assessments. Another seven police departments that have not received initial assessments will have a chance to opt into the program to receive technical assistance related to the new goals established by the Trump administration.

The changes come after the attorney general announced a review of all DOJ activities in order to ensure they are promoting “officer safety, officer morale, and public respect for their work” and that the federal government is not hindering local control and oversight.

The department said the changes “return control to the public safety personnel sworn to protect their communities and focus on providing real-time technical assistance to best address the identified needs of requesting agencies to reduce violent crime.”

An administration official briefed on the proposal said that in recent years the collaborative reform process had evolved from a program that provided technical assistance on a specific issue to a broader adversarial assessment that incorporated critiques and deficiencies and monitored implementation of recommendations.

Under the new model, the reform process will not be authoring audits or reviews of departments, rather it will connect the departments with leading law enforcement professional groups to provide assistance.