PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says a lawsuit filed by the state attorney general that accused the state university system of charging excessive tuition isn’t necessary and that universities are properly funded.

Ducey acknowledged that universities have seen big cuts in state funding in the past decade but says they are “accessible, and they are affordable and they are excellent.”

The governor’s comments to reporters Thursday come a week after Attorney General Mark Brnovich sued over university Regents’ decision to continue offering in-state tuition for immigrants granted deferred deportation status. The suit also accused them of signing off on tuition increases that fail to meet the state Constitution’s “as close to free as possible” requirement.

Ducey says the universities are “oasises (sic) of excellence and they are also quite a value.”