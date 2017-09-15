PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona lawmaker says Phoenix police are violating provisions of a controversial 2010 law known as SB 1070 that requires police to inquire about the immigration status of people they suspect are in the country illegally.

Republican Sen. John Kavanagh said Friday that policy changes the department adopted in July illegally restrict when officers can inquire about a person’s immigration status.

Phoenix police and city officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kavanagh is asking the state attorney general to review the policy under a 2016 law allowing a single lawmaker to trigger an investigation. If the attorney general determines the policy conflicts with state law, the city will have 30 days to eliminate it or face loss of state tax revenues.