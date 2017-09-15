Beginning the fifth season of his career, Le’Veon Bell has logged only 51 games for Pittsburgh, including the playoffs.

The best could be yet to come.

Production and potential, with his blend of rushing and receiving skills, put Bell in first place in The Associated Press position rankings for running backs. In the first edition last week, Tom Brady was the consensus pick for the quarterbacks . In voting by Pro Football Hall of Fame member James Lofton and 10 AP football writers, Bell just beat Ezekiel Elliott of Dallas for top billing.

Bell had six first-place votes Friday to Elliott’s five.

(EDITOR’S NOTE - The Associated Press is ranking the top 10 players at a different position every week of the NFL season, based on votes by Pro Football Hall of Famer James Lofton and AP football writers Simmi Buttar, Dave Campbell, Schuyler Dixon, Josh Dubow, Howard Fendrich, Rob Maaddi, Arnie Stapleton, Teresa M. Walker, Dennis Waszak Jr., and Barry Wilner. This feature will move on Fridays.)

