FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Federal prosecutors have added a conspiracy charge in a revised indictment filed against a former state senator and two others accused in a bribery scheme.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports former Sen. Jon Woods, Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III and consultant Randell Shelton Jr. have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud.

Woods, Paris and Shelton were charged in a federal indictment in March for allegedly taking part in a scheme in which Woods directed state money to the college in return for kickbacks from 2013 to 2014.

Woods faces 15 counts of fraud and has also been charged with one count of money laundering. Paris and Shelton face 14 fraud charges.

All three defendants have pleaded not guilty and will go to trial Dec. 4.

