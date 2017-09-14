Tony Sayegh, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Treasury Department, said Friday that the Trump administration plans to release details on tax reform at the end of the month.

“Our focus is to get it done this year. We want to make sure the economic benefit is felt immediately. Sept. 25, that week, we’re going to see some framework and details released,” Mr. Sayegh said on Fox News.

He said the administration wants to simplify the tax code and make cuts for businesses and individuals.

“We’re committed to both tax reform and tax cuts. It’s not happened in 31 years, and the result is the only people benefitting from the existing tax code are wealthy and well-connected, which is why so many Americans believe the system is rigged against them,” Mr. Sayegh said.

“Clearly we want bipartisanship. There is absolutely no compelling case anyone could make me to tell the American people they shouldn’t get a pay raise,” he added.

President Trump has been meeting with Democratic leaders this week on the issue to try and get some bipartisan support and influence on the deal. He also had dinner with a group of senators from both sides of the political aisle to discuss the issue.