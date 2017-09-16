BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Jonathan Barnes kicked a 21-yard field goal with two seconds left to give Louisiana Tech a 23-22 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday night in a Conference USA opener.

Kam McKnight scored on a 2-yard run, capping a 91-yard drive to pull Louisiana Tech to 22-20 with 6:08 to play. The Bulldogs’ Joe Brown intercepted a J’Mar Smith pass on the ensuing series, but the Hilltoppers punted three plays later. Smith then completed back-to-back 18-yard passes to Adrian Hardy and Teddy Veal during Louisiana Tech’s (2-1, 1-0) game-winning drive.

Smith was 22 of 39 for 306 yards passing and threw an 87-yard touchdown pass to Rhashid Bonnette in the second quarter.

Mike White threw for 226 yards and scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to lead Western Kentucky (1-2, 0-1).

