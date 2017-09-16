BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) - Daniel Parr ran for two scores and threw another to go along with 165 yards in the air and Florida Atlantic beat Bethune-Cookman 45-0 on Saturday night.

Parr started the scoring for the Owls with a 9-yard run with 6:53 left to play in the first quarter.

Three minutes later, Parr threw a 5-yard score to Harrison Bryant for a 14-0 lead. Parr continued the scoring when he ran it in again from two yards out with 9:06 remaining before halftime for a 21-0 lead.

Gregory Howell Jr. had 13 carries for 175 yards and a score, and Devin Singletary had 109 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.

The Owls eclipsed their single-game rushing record with 439 yards besting the previous mark of 370. Florida Atlantic (1-2) outgained Bethune-Cookman in total yards 619 to 117.

Larry Brihm Jr. threw for 56 yards and Michael D. Jones gained 48 yards rushing for Bethune-Cookman (1-2).

___

