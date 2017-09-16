SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Calan Crowder rushed for 104 yards on 15 carries and his touchdown with 1:53 to play lifted Missouri State past Murray State 28-21 on Saturday.

Crowder ran it in from 2-yards out at the end of a 6-play, 44-yard drive led by Peyton Huslig.

The Racers took a 10-0 lead after the first quarter, but over the next two periods, Huslig led a rally throwing a 35-yard touchdown to Malik Earl with 11:29 before halftime.

After intermission, Huslig led a 7-play, 75-yard drive that ended when he connected with a 10-yard scoring pass to Nick Masoner. Later in the quarter, Huslig led an 80-yard scoring drive in six plays that concluded with his 10-yard scoring run to put Missouri State (1-2) out front 21-10.

Corey Newble threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jordon Gandy and Newble ran it in for the 2-point conversion. Gabrielle Vincent tied it on a field goal with 12:45 to play.

Newble threw two touchdowns for Murray State (1-2).

