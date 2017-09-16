NEW YORK (AP) - Jay-Z performed his first headlining concert in three years in his hometown of New York City on Friday, a show that featured his popular hits and a dedication to outspoken NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

The Brooklyn rapper kicked off the first of three days of the Meadows Music and Arts Festival at Citi Field in Queens, performing a 90-minute set that included his well-known songs as well as political moments.

Jay-Z said he wanted to dedicate “The Story of O.J.” to Kaepernick. The song, from his new album “4:44,” is about blackness and managing money and also references O.J. Simpson.

Jay-Z’s performance, though full of energy and excitement, had some other serious tones. He told the crowd, “I promise we won’t take people out of this country.” He also said, “Love always trumps hate.”

