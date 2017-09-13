NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is keeping busy, and it has nothing to do with his federal corruption trial.

The New Jersey Democrat is headed into the third week of court proceedings.

He’s fighting charges he lobbied officials on behalf of a Florida doctor in a Medicare billing dispute and helped him get visas for his girlfriends in return for campaign contributions and lavish vacations.

Menendez is keeping up a steady pace of Senate work. Last week, he attended a rally against President Donald Trump’s decision to end the so-called DACA program. He’s called for hearings on an Equifax security breach and asked Trump to increase pressure on Iran to speed their release of American detainees.

Experts interpret Menendez’s work schedule and robust defense to optimism about his chances of acquittal.