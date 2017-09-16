MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Riley Ferguson threw for 398 yards and six touchdowns, and Jacobi Francis broke up a fourth-down pass in the closing seconds in Memphis’ 48-45 victory over No. 25 UCLA on Saturday.

Francis’ breakup with 56 seconds left prevented another fourth-quarter comeback by Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen. He was 34 of 56 for 463 yards and four TDs.

But unlike in the Bruins’ opener when Rosen led a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Texas A&M;, the Memphis defense stiffened on UCLA’s final possession.

Ferguson completed 23 of 38 passes for Memphis (2-0), and his connections with wide receiver Anthony Miller meant the difference. Miller caught nine passes for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

UCLA (2-1) took a 45-41 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 22-yard pass from Rosen to Austin Roberts with 11:51 left. But Memphis answered with a four-play, 81-yard drive, the final 3 coming on a pass from Ferguson to Phil Mayhue with 9:56 left.

NO. 7 MICHIGAN 29, AIR FORCE 13

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Donovan Peoples-Jones returned a punt 79 yards for a score and Quinn Nordin tied a school record with five field goals, helping Michigan overcome offensive struggles.

The Wolverines (3-0) didn’t lead by more than three points until Peoples-Jones’ touchdown early in the third quarter.

The Falcons (1-1) failed to convert a pass until Arion Worthman threw a short pass to Ronald Cleveland and the receiver turned it into a 64-yard touchdown play with 11:54 left in the quarter that pulled the service academy within three points again.

Nordin kicked two more field goals, late in the third and early in the fourth, to share a single-game school mark with three players.

Michigan’s Wilton Speight was 14 of 23 for 169 yards, missing some targets and having some passes dropped. Ty Isaac ran for 89 yards on 16 carries.

NO. 9 OKLAHOMA STATE 59, PITTSBURGH 21

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mason Rudolph threw five touchdown passes, all in the first half, for Oklahoma State.

Rudolph completed 23 of 32 passes for 497 yards before being pulled in the middle of the third quarter with the Cowboys (3-0) in full command. He did throw his first interception of the season, ending a streak of 216 passes without a pick dating to last season. It was the longest active streak in the FBS.

Jalen McCleskey caught seven passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns. James Washington added 124 yards receiving. Marcell Ateman (109) and Dillon Stoner (100) also reached the 100-yard receiving mark, the first time in 12 years a team has had four 100-yard receivers in a game. The Cowboys did it despite missing LSU transfer Tyron Johnson, suspended for the game for a violation of team rules.

The Cowboys reached the end zone on each of their first seven possessions, including a pair of touchdown runs by Justice Hill. Oklahoma State converted all nine of its third downs in the opening half.

Pitt dropped to 1-2.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25