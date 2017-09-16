CINCINNATI (AP) — The Tuskegee Airmen chapter in Cincinnati will launch a new youth aviation program after it received an anonymous donation of $10,000.

WCPO.com reported the program will help close to a dozen young people learn how to fly a plane and introduce them to careers in aviation.

Marvin Bryce Sr. is youth aviation director for the organization, named for a famed group of black military pilots who flew during World War II. He said the program will help young people in the inner city understand there is more to life.

“If they don’t know they can achieve, they will never reach for it,” he said.

Bryce is very involved in the Cincinnati community. He serves as a minister and the president of Soaring Spirits Aviation, a nonprofit that transports patients to medical facilities for free.

James Shaw, president of the Tuskegee Airmen Cincinnati chapter, said Bryce’s background makes him perfect to lead the new program.

Bryce said he wants the future students to understand they are more than what others say they are. “All things are possible if you just put your heart into it,” he said.

He said he expects to launch the program in the upcoming weeks.