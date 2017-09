BALTIMORE — Cleveland Browns starting quarterback DeShone Kizer is questionable to return against the Baltimore Ravens with a migraine.

Kizer did not come out for the Browns‘ drive with 7:12 left in the second quarter. The Browns replaced Kizer with backup Kevin Hogan, who led the Browns to a five-play, 83-yard drive and a touchdown.

The Ravens lead the Browns 14-7 with 4:56 left in the second quarter.

Kizer went 6-for-11 for 81 yards and rushed for 13 yards before exiting the game.