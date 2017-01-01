TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey has changed the way it deals with bail this year, leading to a huge decrease in the number of criminal defendants in jail awaiting trial, while angering a decimated bail bond industry.

The reforms went into effect in January, and fewer than 30 people facing criminal charges in state court have been given cash bail through August. That compares to hundreds of thousands who received bail last year, according to state court spokesman Peter McAleer.

The new practice is being celebrated by reform advocates who say cash bail unfairly keeps poor defendants in jail, but it has led to lawsuits from the bail bond companies that say it is killing their business.

Some lawmakers and law enforcement officials also say the change has led to instances in which people are quickly released because they aren’t deemed a threat then later re-arrested on new charges.

At least two lawsuits have been filed seeking to overturn the changes, including one from a group backed by reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter.

HOW IT WORKS

A computer algorithm now helps decide whether a criminal suspect is given bail, let out of jail with an ankle monitor or kept in jail until trial.

The algorithm created by the nonprofit Lara and John Arnold Foundation considers nine factors to decide whether a suspect is a risk to reoffend if they are released. The factors include the type of crime, past convictions, age and whether someone has failed to previously appear in court.

“Are you a risk of reoffending if released in the community and are you a risk of not showing up in the court?” Judge Glenn Grant, who runs the state’s court system, said of the key decision the algorithm helps to decide, while also cutting down on discriminatory factors that disproportionately affect minorities.

Grant said that the principal objectives of bail reform was to make sure that poorer low-risk offenders aren’t held in jail just because they can’t afford bail, and also to eliminate the requirement that violent offenders be given cash bail.

“Under both of those measures, I think that the system has worked as expected,” he said.

BAIL INDUSTRY FIGHTS BACK

There have already been two lawsuits filed, including one by a Dallas Cowboys fan accused of assault in a bar fight after an argument about the Philadelphia Eagles. The suit, which also includes the Lexington National Insurance Co. bail bond company, argues it’s unfair he was given home detention and required to wear an electronic monitor, rather than straight cash bail.

The suit says that thousands of others are being subjected to “similar life-altering, liberty-restricting conditions without ever receiving the option of bail” and the reform efforts are also harming bail bonds companies.

The other lawsuit was filed by the family of a Millville man who was fatally shot in April while walking on a street in Vineland. The man charged with the shooting had been released from jail a few days earlier.

“Most of bail agents are going to go out of business. It was implemented as a complete elimination of bail,” said Jeff Clayton, of the American Bail Coalition, who estimates 6,000 jobs in the industry are at risk in the state. “A lot of them are looking for other jobs, other industries, some of them are considering moves to other states.”

