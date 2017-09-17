LOS ANGELES — One of the highlights of the Redskins win against the Rams Sunday was running back Chris Thompson’s 61-yard touchdown run at the end of the second quarter.

It was second-and-six and coach Jay Gruden called a draw for Thompson, who showed excellent vision and cutting ability to stay in the open lanes until he broke through the defense. After the game, Thompson explained where the Redskins got the idea for the play.

“It was a draw play,” Thompson said. “We actually took it from the Steelers. We see Le’Veon [Bell], he does it a lot and it’s one of those plays where he has the option to run through a lot of different gaps and we thought we could possibly get that going this week.”

“O-line, they did a great job. It’s all credit to them because they did such a good job at blocking, I just had to use my speed and get the job done.”

Thompson’s speed was important. Rams safety Lemarcus Joyner, a college teammate of Thompson‘s, nearly caught him from behind. As it turns out, that would have been a repeat performance — except Thompson made sure it wasn’t.

“Down at the end, Lemarcus Joyner almost caught me and it just reminded me of a situation we had during camp back in college [at Florida State], I had broke a long run and he caught me right at the one-yard line, he hit me right at the one-yard line in practice so I saw him after the game and I was like ‘Man, you can’t do that to me again.’ So, it was just a good play. Good job by the offensive line and good call by coach Gruden as well.”