The Cincinnati Bengals have scored zero touchdowns in their first two games, reportedly causing some in the locker room to cast their eyes upon the NFL’s best-known available quarterback.

According to NBC Sports‘ Pro Football Talk site, some players want to be led by Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers passer now without a team and best-known for protesting the national anthem.

The Bengals offensive struggles have the team at 0-2 and already cost offensive coordinator Ken Zampese his job. NBC Sports reported Sunday evening that quarterback Andy Dalton is also on the hot seat.

“This means that A.J. McCarron would take over, if Dalton is indeed benched. But there’s a feeling among some of the players that the Bengals should go off the board and consider bringing in Colin Kaepernick,” read the report by Mike Florio.

Mr. Florio cautioned that there’s no indication that the Cincinnati coaches and front office are eyeing what would surely bring a lot of attention to a team already known for such polarizing personalities as defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones and linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

But Kaepernick has become somewhat of a cause among black and liberal activists who say he is being blackballed by the NFL by remaining unsigned while other recently poorly-performing quarterbacks are on rosters.

And, Mr. Florio concluded, “zero touchdowns and nine points in two full games can cause a team to start turning over stones in search of answer. And Kaepernick is sitting there in plain sight.”