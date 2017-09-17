BALTIMORE — The formula for a successful Baltimore Ravens team has been clear over the years. Run the ball, make stops on defense.

On Sunday, sticking to that plan resulted in a 24-10 Ravens‘ victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens revamped their run game in the offseason, hiring offensive assistant Greg Roman to change to a power-based scheme. Keeping mostly the same personnel at running back, the Ravens figured Roman’s designs would be enough to get the Ravens back to a dominant rushing attack.

In two games, Terrance West and Javorius Allen have given defenses all they can handle. Against the Browns, West and Allen weren’t as dominant on the ground, but they were factors in the passing game — giving the Ravens much needed versatility.

Together, the two had 146 of the Ravens‘ 337 yards.

The game was never really in doubt for the Ravens, either. The Browns‘ first series ended with a three-and-out, the next with a stripped-sack fumble from Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and it didn’t get much better from there.

Baltimore’s defense forced five turnovers, including coming away with a crucial fourth-quarter interception in the end zone when safety Lardarius Webb picked off Browns starting quarterback DeShone Kizer. The Ravens led 24-10 at the time and so the takeaway gave them extra breathing room.

Through two weeks, the Ravens have forced 10 turnovers.

Kizer missed nearly a quarter’s worth of action with a migraine, leaving midway through the second quarter and eventually returned with 8:19 left in the third. In his absence, backup QB Kevin Hogan led the Browns to a five-play, 83-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter and helped set up a 38-yard field goal in the third.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, meanwhile, is still finding timing with his receivers. In general, Flacco had a better performance compared to Week 1 where he went 9-for-17 for 121 yards, finishing with 217 yards for two touchdowns and one interception.

Flacco, though, connected with his wideouts for only five receptions for 38 yards. The majority of Flacco’s completions came from connections to his tight ends and on screens. Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson had 91 receiving yards on eight catches.

Like last week, the Ravens offense went quiet in the second half, managing only three points. But with the game already in control, it didn’t matter.

The Ravens led in time of possession by nearly eight minutes. After rushing the ball 42 times in their season debut, Baltimore had another 32 carries against the Browns.

The Ravens might be predictable, but so far, it’s working.