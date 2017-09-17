LOS ANGELES – So, how many old tweets did Redskins fans delete Sunday in an effort to pretend they’ve never complained about Ryan Grant?

Jokes aside, Grant made the biggest catch of his career in the fourth quarter against the Rams. Yes, the social media trolls may joke that the most incredible part of the play was that Grant actually came down with it in bounds, but the play required good route running and patience.

“We had like a bunch formation going on, I had a D-end aligned over me so I had to wait to see what he was going to do to get onto my route,” Grant said.

The ball was snapped, and Grant waited a moment until outside linebacker Connor Barwin started moving inside. Knowing where Barwin’s momentum was taking him helped Grant get behind him before he cut in behind a block from Terrelle Pryor. Grant then broke out toward the back corner of the end zone and turned to catch Cousins’ pass. Touchdown.