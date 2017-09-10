President Trump took a jab Sunday at North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, dubbing him “Rocket Man” after the rogue nation fired a missile over Japanese airspace Friday, the second such launch in the last month.

Following a discussion with South Korean president Moon Jae-in, Mr. Trump fired off the tweet mocking the North Korean leader and making a reference to the latest round of economic sanctions levied by the United Nations against Pyongyang.

“I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!” said Mr. Trump.

The United Nations Security Council approved 15-0 Monday a U.S.-sponsored resolution to cap oil imports and other products to North Korea, which U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said Sunday would drastically reduce the availability of gasoline and diesel needed to move the missiles.

The sanctions mean that “90 percent of North Korea’s trade is being cut off. So we have economically strangled North Korea at this point, and they have said as much,” said Ms. Haley on CNN’s “State of the Union.”