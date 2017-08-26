Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Campanaro and outside linebacker Tim Williams are active after being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Campanaro rushed for a two yards in Week 1.Williams, a rookie drafted in the third round from Alabama, will make his season debut and figures to play a role in the Ravens‘ pass rush.

The following players are inactive for the Ravens: wide receiver Chris Moore, cornerback Jaylen Hill, defensive tackle Willie Henry, guard Jermaine Eluemunor, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, defensive end Bronson Kaufusi and defensive end Chris Wormley.



