By Matthew Paras - The Washington Times - Sunday, September 17, 2017

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Campanaro and outside linebacker Tim Williams are active after being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. 

Campanaro rushed for a two yards in Week 1.Williams, a rookie drafted in the third round from Alabama, will make his season debut and figures to play a role in the Ravens‘ pass rush.

The following players are inactive for the Ravens: wide receiver Chris Moore, cornerback Jaylen Hill, defensive tackle Willie Henry, guard Jermaine Eluemunor, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, defensive end Bronson Kaufusi and defensive end Chris Wormley. 


