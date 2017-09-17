SAN DIEGO (AP) - Most of the lights at San Diego Stadium suddenly went out late in the fourth quarter of No. 19 Stanford’s game against San Diego State on Saturday night.

With Stanford leading 17-13 and San Diego State at the Cardinal 42, most of the light ring at the aging stadium went dark.

After several minutes, the public address announcer said the game was in a 15-minute delay until the lights came back on.

The game resumed after a delay of about 25 minutes.

The 50-year-old stadium has had maintenance issues in the last several years. The NFL’s Chargers moved to Los Angeles earlier this year after they couldn’t get a deal for a new stadium in San Diego.

The stadium had been known as Qualcomm Stadium, but that naming rights deal expired earlier this year.