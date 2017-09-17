LOS ANGELES | The Redskins have made a lot of promises lately.

They’ll run the ball, for real this time. Ryan Grant is going to come through, just you wait. The offensive line is fine. Jordan Reed will have a major impact on a game soon enough.

For 60 minutes on Sunday, against the Sean McVay-led Los Angeles Rams, only some of that came true. But in the minutes that counted most, Washington kept its promises, engineering a 27-20 victory in the fourth quarter sealed by an interception by linebacker Mason Foster.

It started with commitment to the run. The Redskins finished with 229 yards on the ground and an average of 5.9 yards per carry.

Third-down back Chris Thompson scored the Redskins’ first two touchdowns, giving him the team’s first three offensive touchdowns of the season.

Starting running back Rob Kelley looked on his way to a career game before he injured his rib in the second quarter. He was crushed on the bottom of a pile-up at the end of a run, was initially pronounced questionable, then downgraded to out. He’d already had what would have been a good game — 12 carries for 78 yards including a 21-yard run that set up a touchdown — in less than two quarters. Once Kelley was out, rookie Samaje Perine worked as the lead back and gathered 67 yards on 21 carries.

The run game was the foundation of a strong start. Kelley ran hard and took advantage of L.A.’s inside linebackers, and Washington’s offensive line did an excellent job pulling and creating lanes. They had all the momentum, and the chance to go up by two scores in the middle of the second quarter with a 10-0 lead and first-and-goal from the eight.

Kelley had another positive run for four yards. Then, on second-and-four, the Redskins inexplicably went away from the ground game. Whether it was Jay Gruden’s choice or Cousins’ decision, Cousins threw a corner fade to Doctson, who was slow getting off the line and wound up behind the throw. After another incompletion intended for Chris Thompson, the Redskins settled for a field goal.

That wouldn’t have stalled the Redskins completely, but Jared Goff got the ball back and immediately hit tight end Gerald Everett — a player in the mode of Jordan Reed whom the Rams drafted for new head coach McVay — who took Goff’s pass 69 yards and set up a touchdown for Todd Gurley four plays later.

The big play was a problem. Kirk Cousins finished 18-of-27 with 179 yards, while Jared Goff was 15-of-25, but for 244. On the Redskins worst defensive drive, they gave up plays of 28, 24 and 18 yards before Gurley hurdled cornerback Bashaud Breeland on his way in for a touchdown in the third quarter. That put the Rams within a field goal, which they got in the fourth, after McVay engineered a fake punt that put his team in the red zone.

That made it 20-20. Cousins, iffy up to that point, had his chance. He got his team to the red zone, aided by a critical third-down catch by Jamison Crowder and a 23-yard catch and run for Terrelle Pryor. The rookie Perine was put in a big moment, asked to keep the Redskins on schedule, but was stuffed for short or no gain on first and second down.

On third-and-nine, Cousins hit Grant for the first time all game with an 11-yard touchdown pass. Grant, notorious among fans for his performing during training camp practices but never when it counts, caught the ball and got both feet down in the end zone.

His touchdown put the Redskins ahead by the game’s final score, delivered the win against his former coordinator’s team and avoided an 0-2 start in a game his team nearly blew. That’s not practice. Promise kept.