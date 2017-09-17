LOS ANGELES – One product of a successful running game? Dominating time of possession.

That worked for the Redskins Sunday, as they controlled the ball for more than 36 minutes of their win against the Rams. Los Angeles had the ball for 23:41.

The Redskins felt that focusing on their power running game would help them keep control of the ball and make it harder for the Rams to control the game with their powerful front-seven.

“It keeps your defense fresh, you’re possessing the ball and the linemen love it,” coach Jay Gruden said. “They have more fun doing that than pass protecting all day against [defensive tackle] Aaron Donald and [outside linebacker] Robert Quinn and those guys.”

It also helped that the Redskins were acceptable on third downs. They converted five-of-13 on offense and allowed five-of-12 possible conversions on defense. That’s not ideal, but it’s an improvement considering how poor the Redskins were in those areas against the Eagles last week.

“Yeah that was huge,” running back Chris Thompson said. “That time of possession, keeping that possession of the ball, being able to run the ball and control the clock was big. We weren’t real successful with that last week and we were able to get the job done this week and our offensive line they just continued to fight.”

Add in 39 runs for 229 yards and segments of the game like the stretch at the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second where Gruden called eight consecutive runs (it’s possible he was replaced by an imposter), and the result is a happy offensive line and a tired Rams defense.

“Play five or six, when we’re running the ball five or six times in the row, you can kind of tell just the energy is dying down a little bit and that’s when we want to put our foot on the gas,” said guard Brandon Scherff.