LOS ANGELES — The Redskins will have the same group of players active against the Rams as they did last Sunday against the Eagles.

Running back Mack Brown, cornerback Joshua Holsey, safety Josh Harvey-Clemons, guard Tyler Catalina, tackle T.J. Clemmings, defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle were declared inactive, the same seven who sat out the Eagles game.

That makes wide receiver Josh Doctson, who was limited in practice with tightness in his hamstring all week, active and available to play. Doctson played just 20 snaps in Week 1 and was set to get more work, but the lingering injury may prevent that.

Brown remained inactive even after the Redskins running game struggled mightily in Week 1. Washington will stick with starter Rob Kelley and potentially give powerful rookie Samaje Perine more reps if the power run game isn’t working with Kelley.