The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (45) 3-0 1504 1 2. Clemson (15) 3-0 1446 3 3. Oklahoma (1) 3-0 1432 2 4. Penn St. 3-0 1306 5 5. Southern Cal 3-0 1241 4 6. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1154 9 7. Washington 3-0 1141 6 8. Michigan 3-0 1081 7 9. Wisconsin 3-0 1031 10 10. Ohio St. 2-1 1015 8 11. Georgia 3-0 940 13 12. Florida St. 0-1 922 11 13. Virginia Tech 3-0 730 16 14. Miami 1-0 606 17 15. Auburn 2-1 596 15 16. TCU 3-0 553 20 17. Mississippi St. 3-0 532 - 18. Washington St. 3-0 419 21 19. Louisville 2-1 356 14 20. Florida 1-1 308 24 21. South Florida 3-0 272 22 22. San Diego St. 3-0 201 - 23. Utah 3-0 194 - 24. Oregon 3-0 158 - 25. LSU 2-1 153 12

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 114, Colorado 93, Maryland 84, Vanderbilt 83, Notre Dame 57, Memphis 21, California 19, Stanford 16, Kentucky 11, Kansas St. 10, Duke 10, Tennessee 6, Texas Tech 4, Iowa 2, Wake Forest 2, Michigan St. 1, Houston 1.