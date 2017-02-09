By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Sunday, September 17, 2017

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (45)3-015041
2. Clemson (15)3-014463
3. Oklahoma (1)3-014322
4. Penn St.3-013065
5. Southern Cal3-012414
6. Oklahoma St.3-011549
7. Washington3-011416
8. Michigan3-010817
9. Wisconsin3-0103110
10. Ohio St.2-110158
11. Georgia3-094013
12. Florida St.0-192211
13. Virginia Tech3-073016
14. Miami1-060617
15. Auburn2-159615
16. TCU3-055320
17. Mississippi St.3-0532-
18. Washington St.3-041921
19. Louisville2-135614
20. Florida1-130824
21. South Florida3-027222
22. San Diego St.3-0201-
23. Utah3-0194-
24. Oregon3-0158-
25. LSU2-115312

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 114, Colorado 93, Maryland 84, Vanderbilt 83, Notre Dame 57, Memphis 21, California 19, Stanford 16, Kentucky 11, Kansas St. 10, Duke 10, Tennessee 6, Texas Tech 4, Iowa 2, Wake Forest 2, Michigan St. 1, Houston 1.

