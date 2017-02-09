The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (45)
|3-0
|1504
|1
|2. Clemson (15)
|3-0
|1446
|3
|3. Oklahoma (1)
|3-0
|1432
|2
|4. Penn St.
|3-0
|1306
|5
|5. Southern Cal
|3-0
|1241
|4
|6. Oklahoma St.
|3-0
|1154
|9
|7. Washington
|3-0
|1141
|6
|8. Michigan
|3-0
|1081
|7
|9. Wisconsin
|3-0
|1031
|10
|10. Ohio St.
|2-1
|1015
|8
|11. Georgia
|3-0
|940
|13
|12. Florida St.
|0-1
|922
|11
|13. Virginia Tech
|3-0
|730
|16
|14. Miami
|1-0
|606
|17
|15. Auburn
|2-1
|596
|15
|16. TCU
|3-0
|553
|20
|17. Mississippi St.
|3-0
|532
|-
|18. Washington St.
|3-0
|419
|21
|19. Louisville
|2-1
|356
|14
|20. Florida
|1-1
|308
|24
|21. South Florida
|3-0
|272
|22
|22. San Diego St.
|3-0
|201
|-
|23. Utah
|3-0
|194
|-
|24. Oregon
|3-0
|158
|-
|25. LSU
|2-1
|153
|12
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 114, Colorado 93, Maryland 84, Vanderbilt 83, Notre Dame 57, Memphis 21, California 19, Stanford 16, Kentucky 11, Kansas St. 10, Duke 10, Tennessee 6, Texas Tech 4, Iowa 2, Wake Forest 2, Michigan St. 1, Houston 1.