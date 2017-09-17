EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Struggling UTEP has fired offensive coordinator Brent Pease after an 0-3 start.

A statement Sunday from the Miners says Pease “has officially been let go.” The statement says coach Sean Kugler planned to discuss staff changes at a news conference Monday in El Paso.

Arizona’s Brandon Dawkins on Friday night scored six touchdowns - three passing and three rushing - in a 63-16 win over UTEP. Dawkins threw for 155 yards on 18-of-22 passing and ran for 143 yards on 13 carries.

Pease, who was in his second season with UTEP, previously spent two seasons as wide receivers coach at Washington after stints at Florida and Boise State.

The Miners visit New Mexico State on Sept. 23.