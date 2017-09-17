CHICAGO (AP) - A U.S. Marine veteran, longtime Chicago police officer, father and grandfather is now also a United States citizen.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Hector Alfaro came to this country with his parents from Mexico at 3.

He always intended to become a citizen. But he had work and familial obligations.

The 21-year Chicago police veteran took the oath Friday. Alfaro says “It was important for me to do this. I knew this day would come.”

Alfaro’s wife Maria and sister Nancy beamed as they watched him take the oath at the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services Chicago field office.

There were four ceremonies in Chicago and its suburbs Friday for more than 200 new citizens late last week.

They celebrated Constitution Day and Citizenship Day - both Sunday.