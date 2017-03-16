ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph says first-round draft pick Garett Bolles’ left leg injury isn’t as serious as first feared and the left tackle ditched his walking boot Monday as he used only crutches to get around team headquarters and get treatment.

Joseph said “it’s a lower leg bruise, so we’re very lucky that it isn’t serious and he’s week to week. So, we dodged a bullet in my opinion there.”

The Broncos initially feared a torn Achilles tendon, which would have ended the rookie’s season.

Possible fill-ins include veterans Donald Stephenson, who went in when Bolles got hurt in the third quarter of Denver’s 45-17 win over Dallas, and Allen Barbre, who took the bulk of the snaps the rest of the game because he’s a better run blocker.

Joseph said Barbre played well in place of Bolles, suggesting, “he’s a guy that’s very valuable to our offensive line.”

