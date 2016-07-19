Rep. Chris Collins said Monday that he found President Trump’s tweet on North Korean President Kim Jong-un “pretty funny.”

“The president does have a sense of humor. Rocket man was, I thought poking at Kim Jong-un in a, frankly, in a pretty funny way. … I think to get under his skin,” Mr. Collins, New York Republican, said on CNN.

Mr. Trump referred to the North Korean leader as “rocket man” in a tweet he posted on Sunday.

“I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!” Mr. Trumptweeted, referring to South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

“Whenever he’s tweeting, he’s talking straight to his base. They enjoy it and, you know, he’s delivering a message,” Mr. Collins explained.

When asked if he thought the tweets would hurt Mr. Trump’s credibility at the United Nations this week, the New York Republican said the people at the United Nations were “pretty stuffy” and “hung up on protocol.”

Mr. Trump is expected to make his first address to the United Nations on Tuesday in New York.