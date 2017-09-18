PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh police say a bystander followed a vehicle with three men suspected of shooting a 4-year-old girl in the head and wounding two adults.

That bystander chased the vehicle into traffic after the University of Pittsburgh football game Saturday afternoon, where others pointed out their vehicle enabling police to arrest 24-year-old Ricco Green, 20-year-old Tywan Saunders-Davis and 17-year-old Diontae Hollinger, who is charged as an adult.

Police say all three shooting victims, including a 57-year-old woman, Marilyn Black, and a 23-year-old man, Jaquan Green, were in stable condition Monday.

Police haven’t announced a motive for the shooting and haven’t said whether Ricco Green is related to Jaquan Green.

The suspects remained in the Allegheny County jail without attorneys listed in court records on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and conspiracy.