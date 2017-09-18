Democratic House candidate Dan Helmer released a new video on Monday, which features him singing in a bar to an actor portraying Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock.

In the ad, Mr. Helmer is in a bar talking to a friend when he notices “Ms. Comstock” sitting at the bar. His friend asks him if he can get the congresswoman to hold a town hall event. He grabs a microphone and starts singing to her.

“You never hold town halls anymore with constituents. Planned Parenthood and Obamacare you voted against it,” he sings. The entire bar then joins in. An actor who is apparently supposed to be New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush is also featured in the video.

Mr. Helmer is one of several Democratic candidate seeking to challenge Ms. Comstock, a Republican, in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District. He is an Army veteran and businessman.

He accuses her of “losing that centrist feeling” in favor of “right wing appealing” the bar sings. The actor portraying Ms. Comstock then leaves the bar.

The video is a production of the “Helmer Zone.” No word on where or how many times the ad will run.