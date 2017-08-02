Sen. David Perdue said Monday that President Trump will build part of the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I think the first thing is it’s a national security issue. Parts of that border need a wall. This president said we’re going to build a wall, we’ll build a wall, but let’s not miss this historic opportunity to fix this immigration system to better our economy,” Mr. Perdue, Georgia Republican, said on Fox News.

Mr. Perdue is co-sponsoring the Raise Act with Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, which aims to lower legal immigration and implement a merit-based system. The bill would give priority to those who already speak English or have certain skills or education, similar to the Canadian model. Mr. Perdue said that the idea should pass through Congress with bipartisan support since it was an idea first proposed under former President Bill Clinton, but that conservatives would also like to see other immigration problems addressed.

“It’s a big menu. We’d love to have E-Verify, the wall, security for the border, Raise [Act]. I mean, these are things in that conservatives in America really want. If you look at the presidential election last year, you can see that,” he said. “The president has been outspoken that this is the time to go fix this.”

Democrats have tentatively agreed to increased border security funding, but have said they will not support any bill that includes funding for the border wall. On Thursday, House Republicans passed a $1.6 trillion border wall request to the Senate in their package of spending bills, which is expected to cause issues in passing it through the Senate.