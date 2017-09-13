President Trump spoke Monday with President Xi Jinping of China about increasing pressure on North Korea, which continues to menace the world with its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

“The two leaders committed to maximizing pressure on North Korea through vigorous enforcement of United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the White House said in a statement.

Mr. Trump made the phone call while attending his first United Nations General Assembly, where building international unity to confront the nuclear threat from North Korea tops his agenda.

Mr. Xi is not attending the annual gathering of world leaders in New York.

Mr. Trump will have several meetings about North Korea on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. The international response to dictator Kim Jong-un is also expected to be a chief topic in his address to the assembly Tuesday.